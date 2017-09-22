Anniston residents try to keep kids out of Snow Creek over contamination concerns

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — People in Anniston are trying to keep kids out of the water in one part of town, amid concerns of chemical contamination.

The problem has roots in the 1920’s when Monsanto’s Anniston plant began producing toxic chemicals known as polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs.

PCBs have been linked to various health problems, and were banned in the late 1970’s.

The City of Anniston sued Monsanto after PCBs were found along Snow Creek, which runs through the city.

In the early 2000’s, as part of a settlement with Monsanto, the city formed the Community Advisory Group to help with the cleanup effort.

City Councilor David Reddick now chairs the CAG. He said that while the progress in the cleanup has been tremendous, two small sites along Snow Creek have not been completed.

One of them runs through Anniston’s Glen Addie neighborhood, where kids’ bikes can be seen along the banks.

“The concern is that kids will go in [the water],” Reddick said. “There’s no barrier to prevent the kids from getting in, and no signs to let the parents know if your kids go in that ditch, it can be contaminated.”

Reddick said the city is unable to put up a fence along the creek because it would run through private property.

Reddick explained that a sign might create legal trouble between Anniston and Solutia, which is Monsanto’s new name.

“We can’t go up against a $60 billion industry,” Reddick said. “Not a small city like this.”

According to Reddick, the Solutia facility does not currently contaminate the creek.

Cindy Calix, who also works for the CAG, explained that the levels of contamination in the creek dictate the language that be legally put on a sign. Calix said the CAG and Environmental Protection Agency are working with Anniston’s city attorney to come up with appropriate signage.