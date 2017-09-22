‘Blood Mirror’ exhibit at BCRI centers on FDA’s blood donation policy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — There’s an important message behind a new exhibit at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute. This one addresses the FDA’s blood donation policy.

That policy bans blood donations from gay men unless they’ve been celibate for at least a year. The policy was updated in 2015; prior to that, men who had sex with other males were banned from donating for life.

Some say that’s discriminatory. And that’s the idea behind the blood mirror exhibit at the BCRI.

The artist tells CBS42 the sculpture was created from 59 blood donations from gay, bisexual and transgender men, whose blood could be used for life saving purposes if the FDA policy was not in place.

“We are no longer living in the 1980’s, this is now 2017, we have the science, we have the ability to make the proper decisions—we need to become one in our blood and not discriminate because of gender, sexual identity, race, these are all issues that need to be, we need to get rid of all of that,” artist Jordan Eagles explained.

The Blood Mirror exhibit is on display at the BCRI through December.