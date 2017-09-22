Body in cardboard coffin falls from hearse during transit in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WIAT) — A man stepped in to help after encountering a frightening situation in the middle of the roadway. Daniel Smith says he noticed what looked like two cars stopped in the middle of Beltline Road in Decatur.

That’s when a woman flagged him down to ask for help..

As Smith got closer he realized a body was inside a cardboard box, which had just fallen out of a hearse.

So he stepped in to help.

“I decided to help because you wouldn’t want your own family member–you wouldn’t want them laying there on the road,” he explained.

The hearse belongs to Shelton Funeral Home. They say the incident was the result of mechanical failure and they are taking care of the family whose loved one was in that hearse.