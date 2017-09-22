CBS 42 College Football Saturday Preview: SEC season starts for Alabama & Auburn

(WIAT) — Both Alabama and Auburn are on the road this week to start the SEC season, and help is on the way for the Tide’s defense!

Five linebackers have been out of the lineup the last few weeks, but the Alabama Crimson Tide is set to get three of them back for Saturday’s game. As of Friday night, Rashaan Evans, Dylan Moses and Anfernee Jennings are all good to go, which should be a massive help for a defense that has been struggling to fill the line up.

Auburn’s on the road as well, and this one is where they have to get some mojo back on offense.

Watch the full CBS 42 College Football Saturday preview show above to get ready for the games!

Alabama kicks off against Vanderbilt at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS 42. Auburn kicks off at 6:30 PM on ESPU from Missouri.