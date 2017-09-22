Complaint leads schools to ban prayer at football games

By Published: Updated:

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama school district has banned student-led prayer on the public address system before football games following a recent complaint.

The Opelika-Auburn News reports that attorneys for Lee County Schools replied Sept. 11 to an Aug. 31 letter of complaint from the Freedom From Religion Foundation which said a parent complained about student-led prayer at Smiths Station High School’s season-opening game. The school district says it will bring all schools in accordance with the current federal law that prohibits school-sponsored prayer in public schools.

Schools superintendent James McCoy said in a statement that he tried to find a way for students to continue leading prayer but ultimately found no recourse.

A group of Smiths Station students has invited community members to join in a silent one-minute prayer before each home game.

___

Information from: Opelika-Auburn News, http://www.oanow.com/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s