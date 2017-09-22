Florence man charged with willful child abuse in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala (WIAT): A Florence man is charged with willful child abuse in Shelby County on Friday, per Shelby County Court documents.

Harrison Gregory Gilbert, 21, was charged with one felony county of willful abuse of a two year old child. The court document say Gilbert is accused of having committed the crime around September 11th, 2017.

The documents also say the charge is placed when a person has “tortured, willfully abused, cruelly beat or otherwise willfully maltreat a child under the age of 18.”

Gilbert is being held in the Shelby County Jail on $15,000.00 bond.