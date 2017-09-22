High School Game of the Week: Thompson vs. Oak Mountain

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Our high school football game of the week takes us down to Shelby County and gives us our first look at the number 2 team in the state with the quarterback everybody wants to see

Thompson High School has had a resurgence lead by Tua Tagovailoa’s little brother Taulia, and he didn’t waste any time showing why.

First play from scrimmage, Tagovailoa goes over the top to Ahmad Harris-Edwards for six!

The 92-yard strike is our play of the week. Just like that, 7-0 Warriors.

Oak Mountain would respond later in the quarter; Ethan Duncan punches it in from the one, eagles tie it at seven.

But the Thompson offense was just too much tonight.

Be sure to watch the highlights of the High School Game of the Week in the video above.

Thompson pours it on Oak Mountain tonight, 49-14. They remain undefeated.