H&M to open two-story location in Brookwood Village

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — International retailer H&M will open a two-story location in the Brookwood Mall in the summer/fall of 2018.

According to a press release from H&M, the store will be about 23,000 square feet. The company says they have experienced a “warm welcome” from customers and fans in Alabama and “is happy to continue to expand its store and employee count in the state.”

“Brookwood Village has served the Mountain Brook, Homewood and Vestavia communities as a gathering place since 1973 and remains dedicated to growing with our loyal shoppers,” Brookwood Village GM David Schloss said. “As a fashion-forward, sustainable brand, H&M makes an incredible addition to the village, and, over the coming months, we’re excited to continue unveiling plans that will reinforce Brookwood Village as the community’s premier experiential shopping and entertainment district.”