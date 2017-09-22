Man killed by Huntsville police filed lawsuit alleging use of excessive force while incarcerated

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WZDX) — Court records show Haraesheo Rice, the man shot Wednesday night in a confrontation with Huntsville Police, had a lengthy record with law enforcement, including burglary, assault, harassing communications, and other charges.

Rice had also recently filed a federal lawsuit against Madison County Sheriff Blake Dorning, alleging inadequate medical and mental health care and use of excessive force during his incarceration.

On Wednesday night, officers responded to a shooting victim call in the 6400 block of Creighton Avenue shortly before 10:00 p.m. The victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and told the officers it happened at a home on Green Meadow Drive and gave them a suspect description.

Officers responded to the home where they encountered Haraesheo Rice, 31 of Huntsville, outside.

Rice pointed a gun at the officers and four Huntsville Police Officers fired their weapons in return.

Rice was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers also found another male, Keith Ricks, 47 of Huntsville, dead in the driveway.

It appears that Rice forced his way into the home on Green Meadow Drive and began shooting at the men inside.

One victim was able to run from the scene to Creighton Avenue and call for help. It appears that Ricks was shot by Rice and also suffered blunt-force trauma before dying.

The case is still under investigation and the four officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.