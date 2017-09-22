Mercedes breaks ground on new facilities in Bibb County

Related Coverage Mercedes Benz to create 600+ new jobs in Alabama by building electric cars

WOODSTOCK, Ala. (WIAT) — Mercedes Benz U.S. International (MBUSI) broke ground on two new facilities in Bibb County Friday. The project is anticipated to create 429 new jobs and have a multi-million dollar economic impact on the state.

“We’re not just a thousand acre site anymore, we’re actually 1,265 acres,” said Jason Hoff, CEO of MBUSI from the podium Friday.

He said the 25 percent increase in facility will be comprised o a Global Logistics Center and a new after-sales hub East of the plant in Tuscaloosa.

“This is going to give us even more opportunities to provide great jobs and great opportunities to Bibb County, but in the end all of the state of Alabama,” said Hoff.

The Birmingham Business Alliance commissioned a study that predicts a $394M economic impact on the state during the construction phase and another $109M annually once the facilities are up and running.

In addition to the jobs created by Mercedes, the study predicts even more jobs will be created outside the company.

“That number is even larger than the facility itself. It’s 1,285. So there is a significant multiplier impact that we anticipate from this,” said Brian Hilson, President of the Birmingham Business Alliance.

County Commission chairman Ricky Hubbard said on the local level, it’s a major achievement for the future of Bibb County.

“It may be 10 years down the road before we see some of the definite benefits as far as new homes, new businesses, there’s going to be restaurants, service stations, different types of commercial property that will materialize because of creating the jobs in the area, and so all that takes time but you’ve got to start somewhere. We think this is a great first step,” said Hubbard.

Recruitment and training of employees will begin before the facilities are completed. The logistics center is slated to open in 2019 and the after-sales hub will follow in 2020.