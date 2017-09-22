One Class at a Time: Adamsville Elementary School

ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Congratulations to Ms. Emma Black! She’s this week’s recipient of our One Class at a Time grant.

Storm Track 42 meteorologist Ashley Gann went to Adamsville Elementary School to deliver the good news.

Ms. Black is a third grade teacher there. She tells us she plans to put the $1,000 grant check toward the school’s after-school program.

She’ll purchase art and science supplies, as well as scripts for theater club.

“We’ve noticed big differences in our children that maybe were having behavior issues or didn’t really feel at home at school,” Black explained. “It’s something that isn’t just the normal route of school, so they were really participating in chess club. And it was amazing to see which kids aligned with which clubs. They really did seem to enjoy it.”

The students will also enjoy a pizza party, courtesy of little Caesars!

Little Caesars and Pepsi make these One Class at a Time grants possible.

If you’re a teacher who’s interested in applying, click here.