Rachel on the Road: Tip Top Grill

BLUFF PARK, Ala. (WIAT)–

Tip Top Grill is now a popular hole-in-the-wall restaurant overlooking Birmingham from Bluff Park. The view is incredible! You can see Robert Trent Jones Golf Club from the old gas station. The owners will celebrate their 14 year anniversary as Tip Top Grill on October 7th.

While I was there, a daily coffee club was enjoying breakfast. The “Tip Top Think Tank” comes for coffee every single morning! “They are great guys,” Ralph Ajlouny, the manager said. “I consider them honestly as like my grandfathers. I’ve known them for so long, real respectful, good guys. Do they get up and fill their coffee or do you? They do.” It’s about six to ten men, mostly retired, who gather to talk about everything and anything – football, politics, religion. They almost consider themselves free marketing for the restaurant because they sit right out front every morning. They all raved about the service, location, community and food.

“Everyone knows it’s here and I think it’ll be here for a long time,” Ralph added. Here are the hours the restaurant is open: Monday through Friday 6:30am to 4pm, then Saturday 6:30am to 3pm. The address: 588 Shades Crest Road Birmingham, AL 35226.

