Russellville man arrested for rape after using social media to meet a minor

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Cullman County Sheriffs arrested a Russellville man for second-degree rape on Thursday.

20-year-old Shawn Douglas Berryhill was arrested after investigators learned that he had entered a Hanceville home after communicating with a minor on social media.

According to the department, the victim came forward to the CCSO after she was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center.

Authorities say the suspect could face additional charges.

“I continually encourage parents, grandparents, and anyone who has control over their children’s phones or social media accounts to check them regularly because predators use all the social media accounts like Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, etc., looking for victims”, said Sheriff Matt Gentry.

Berryhill is being held at the Cullman County Detention Center on a $7,500 cash bond.