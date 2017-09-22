Suspect breaks into homes, steals police car while fleeing Irondale PD

IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) -– Irondale Police are investigating after a suspect invaded homes and stole cars in an attempt to flee from police.

Officials say a male suspect stole a car in Moody after being involved in a domestic violence incident. The suspect drove the vehicle to Creekview Lane in Irondale where he wrecked the vehicle.

The suspect then broke into a house and assaulted a female in her 70s. When police arrived, the suspect came out of the home and stole a police cruiser and then drove to a second home nearby.

Authorities say the suspect broke into that home and barricaded himself inside. Police were able to eventually talk the suspect out of the home and took him into custody.

The female victim who was assaulted was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was also transported to the hospital after police say he attempted to cut his wrists. His injuries are not life-threatening.

WIAT will continue to bring you updates as more information becomes available.