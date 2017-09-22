Two men charged with trafficking synthetic marijuana in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala (WIAT): Two men were arrested on charges of trafficking synthetic marijuana in Tuscaloosa County on Thursday, per Tuscaloosa County Jail records.

Robert Lee Gray, Jr. and Earlie Nmn Harlins, Jr. were booked in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on Thursday.

Gray is charged Possession of Drug Paraphernalia $5,000.00, 1st Degree Possession of Marijuana, Tampering with Physical Evidence $5,000.00, Tax Stamp No Affixed 15,000.00 and Trafficking in Synthetic Marijuan $1,500,000.000. Gray’s total bond is $1,525,000.00.

Harlins is charged with Attempting to Elude $5,000.00, Criminal Littering $1,000.00, Possession of a Controlled Substance $10,000.00, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia $5,000.00, 1st Degree Possession of Marijuana $15,000.00, Resisting Arrest $5,000.00, Tax Stamp Not Affixed $15,000.00 and Trafficking in Illegal Drugs $1,500,000.00. Harlins’ total bond is $1,556,000.00.