Where to watch President Trump’s Huntsville rally on CBS 42

By Published: Updated:

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — With the runoff election between Roy Moore and Sen. Luther Strange merely days away, Alabama continues to play host to some big names in politics, with President Trump slated to rally for Strange Friday night in Huntsville, followed by a visit from Vice President Mike Pence on Monday.

Wondering where you can watch the president’s rally live? The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.; Jack Royer will be live on the CBS 42 News at 5 and 6 ahead of the rally, where lines are already forming.

CBS 42 will stream the event live on multiple platforms:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s