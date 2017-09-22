Where to watch President Trump’s Huntsville rally on CBS 42

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — With the runoff election between Roy Moore and Sen. Luther Strange merely days away, Alabama continues to play host to some big names in politics, with President Trump slated to rally for Strange Friday night in Huntsville, followed by a visit from Vice President Mike Pence on Monday.

Heading to Alabama now, big crowd! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 22, 2017

Wondering where you can watch the president’s rally live? The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.; Jack Royer will be live on the CBS 42 News at 5 and 6 ahead of the rally, where lines are already forming.

