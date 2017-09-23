Alabama troopers issue missing child alert for 11-year-old Prichard girl

PRICHARD, AL (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued the following missing child alert:

The Prichard, Alabama Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Lamiracle Dumas. On September 21, 2017, Lamiracle left Prichard, Alabama with her mother, Amy Marie Dumas, and has not returned. Their direction of travel is unknown at this time. If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Lamiracle or Amy Dumas, please contact the Prichard Police Department at (251) 452-2211.

Lamiracle is 11 years old. with black hair and black eyes. She is approximately 4’11” tall, weighing around 85 lbs. Troopers say she left with her mother Amy, who is 26 years old, 5’2″ and 130 lbs. She has brown eyes and auburn/red hair.