SEC on CBS: Alabama vs. Vanderbilt – live score updates

NASHVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — We’re minutes away from kick-off in Nashville! The Crimson Tide is on the road for their first game of the SEC season to take on Vanderbilt and their top-ranked defense.

Alabama wins the toss, and defers

1st Q:

Bama offense stalls after crossing 50. Good stand by Vandy Def. #BAMAvsVandy — Chris Renkel CBS 42 (@Chris_Renkel) September 23, 2017

(6:16) Scarborough scores his second rushing TD of the year. Extra point is good. Score: 7-0, Alabama.

TOUCHDOWN ALABAMA: Bo Scarbrough waltzes in untouched for a 6 yard TD. Alabama leads 7-0 #RollTide #AnchorDown #BAMAvsVandy — Chris Renkel CBS 42 (@Chris_Renkel) September 23, 2017

(3:32) Alabama’s Damien Harris runs for 61 yard for A TD. Score: 14-0, Alabama.