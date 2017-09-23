Auburn student inspired to speak about alleged rape

AUBURN (WIAT) — An Auburn sophomore says she was inspired to speak about a sexual assault she says happened to her after learning of rape charges leveled against two First Transit drivers who were previously employed by the company.

Carlee Coleman says she knew the driver, Tony Patillo, who frequently drove she and her friends home safely after a night out in Auburn. After Patillo and another driver were charged with rape and sodomy of an 18 year old female student, Coleman says she was inspired to speak out about a sexual assault that she says happened to her.

RELATED: 2 Auburn Night Transit workers accused of raping 18-year-old female passenger

“It has affected you personally because more than likely, you know someone that’s been a victim of sexual assault and rape and you just don’t know it,” Coleman says.

Coleman claims she was raped by a close friend 4 months ago in Auburn. While reluctant to speak publicly, Coleman says this separate incident involving the transit driver she knew gave her the encouragement to speak out. Coleman says she’s taken full advantage of numerous resources offered by Auburn to cope with what she says happened.

“I know that the fact that this happened will still affect me in five or ten years. I know that it will get easier with time. It already has. But it comes in waves. Some days are always harder than others. Just like with anything in life,” Coleman added.

Since the charges were filed against the Auburn transit drivers, new security measures have been added on the late night bus service. Security personnel trained to identify and prevent incidents like these will now be present on every bus.

Coleman has not filed a police report in her separate case, and says she still considers doing so while expressing concern about Alabama’s laws regarding sexual assault.

“It goes to show you that you never know who somebody is behind closed doors,” Coleman said.

Both employees of First Transit have been fired since the charges were filed.