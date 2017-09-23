Auburn Tigers take on Missouri Tigers – live score updates

By Published: Updated:
Auburn's mascot, Aubie, shakes hands with fans as he walks down Tiger Walk before the team's NCAA football game against Arkansas State, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

(WIAT) — The Auburn Tigers are taking on the Missouri Tigers in their SEC opener, and this game is shaping up to be a tough challenge for the team from The Plains.

Auburn is playing their first game since former starting quarterback Sean White was dismissed from the team, with the hopes that this game solidifies starter Jared Stidham as the new leader of the squad.

Follow the running log below.

1st Q:

(10:44) Kerryon Johnson runs in from 1 yard out to give Auburn a 7-0 lead.

(8:07) Kerryon Johnson goes back into the endzone from 2 yards out to expand Auburn’s lead.

2nd Q:

(12:32) Johnson gets his third touchdown of the game with another 1-yard run. Auburn leads 21-0.

(7:45) Johnson runs in again from 7 yards out to bring Auburn to a 28-0 lead.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s