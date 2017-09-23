Auburn Tigers take on Missouri Tigers – live score updates

(WIAT) — The Auburn Tigers are taking on the Missouri Tigers in their SEC opener, and this game is shaping up to be a tough challenge for the team from The Plains.

Auburn is playing their first game since former starting quarterback Sean White was dismissed from the team, with the hopes that this game solidifies starter Jared Stidham as the new leader of the squad.

Follow the running log below.

1st Q:

(10:44) Kerryon Johnson runs in from 1 yard out to give Auburn a 7-0 lead.

(8:07) Kerryon Johnson goes back into the endzone from 2 yards out to expand Auburn’s lead.

2nd Q:

(12:32) Johnson gets his third touchdown of the game with another 1-yard run. Auburn leads 21-0.

(7:45) Johnson runs in again from 7 yards out to bring Auburn to a 28-0 lead.