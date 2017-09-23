CBS 42 College Football Saturday: Alabama takes on top-ranked defense, Auburn seeks to overcome rough week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Welcome to your CBS 42 College Football Saturday! We kicked off coverage ahead of the Alabama vs. Vanderbilt game on CBS 42 at noon with the CBS 42 College Football Pregame Show.

Crimson Tide on CBS 42 College Football Saturday View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

Alabama is on the road this week for their SEC season opener against Vanderbilt and their top-ranked defense. As for Auburn, they are hoping to put the rough week they’ve had with losing both Sean White and former number one recruit Byron Cowart.

If you missed the pregame show, watch these videos to prepare ahead of today’s games! We’ll see you back on CBS 42 at 2:30 p.m. for Alabama vs vanderbilt’s kick off in Nashville, and after the game, don’t change that channel because we will have Nick Saban’s post-game press conference live on the CBS 42 College Football Saturday Post-Game show!

If you’re out and about and don’t want to miss a minute of Saban or our live score updates, click here on your mobile phone to download the all-new, upgraded CBS 42 app. We’ll send score update push alerts for Alabama, Auburn and UAB’s games, and if you’re not close to a TV you can watch our CBS 42 College Football Saturday Post-Game Show (featuring Nick Saban live after the game, of course) live in the app!