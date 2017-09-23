NAMI Birmingham hosting annual walk Saturday, September 30th

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — NAMI Birmingham is getting ready to host its annual walk to raise awareness and end the stigma surrounding mental illness.

NAMI Birmingham is just one of many groups that make up the National Alliance on Mental Illness. The annual walk raises funds for NAMI organizations across the country.

This year’s 1.5 mile walk will be held at Railroad Park in Birmingham. Registration starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, September 30th. The walk kicks off at 10 a.m.

The walk also marks the beginning of National Mental Illness Awareness Week. It’s important to remember mental health conditions are medical conditions that cause changes in how we think and feel. They are not the result of personal weakness, lack of character or poor upbringing. With proper treatment, people can realize their full potential, cope with stress, work productively and meaningfully and contribute to the world.

If you would like to take part in this year’s NAMI Birmingham Walk, pre-registration is open now and can be completed by clicking here. The fee is $20 and the day of walk fee is $25. If you’d like to find out more information about the walk, click here. To find out more about NAMI and how to get involved, click here.