Unidentified man fatally shot inside pickup truck in Birmingham early Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are investigating after a fatal shooting early Saturday morning.

According to Sgt. Bryan Shelton, officers responded to a call of a person being shot around 3:15 a.m. Saturday morning in the 3000 block of 44th Ave N. Officers arrived to find a man sitting inside a white pick-up truck, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to UAB Hospital where he later died.

Shelton says their preliminary investigation has revealed little. The victim’s identity remains unknown at this time, and all the information they have is that he was a black male appearing to be in his 20s to 30s.

“First and foremost we must identify the victim. A family has no idea a loved one is deceased. Some questions to answer include why the victim was at the location at that time and who may have been with him,” Shelton said.

If there is anyone who has information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit @ 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers @ 254-7777.