Basset Mix Bonanza underway now at Basset Hound Rescue of Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — If you’re looking for a new four-legged family member, the Basset Hound Rescue of Alabama is ready to help you find that perfect match!

Right now, BHRA is fostering several not-quite-basset hounds that need a good home. That means adoption fees are being lowered for some adoptable dogs that aren’t quite bassets but still fall under the category during the Basset Mix Bonanza.

Dogs adopted through BHRA are all fully vetted and come up-to-date on vaccinations and are spayed or neutered. Adoption fees are different for each dog but cover all the veterinary care BHRA takes care of.

If you aren’t ready to adopt, BHRA is always in need of foster homes and volunteers. You can find out how to join BHRA by clicking here. You can also donate to BHRA here or check out their merchandise here.

BHRA also has several events where you can support the rescue and meet some of the adoptable dogs. To keep up with BHRA, check out their social media pages herehere and here.

