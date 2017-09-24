Church shooting in Tennessee reported; at least 8 injured

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are on the scene of a church shooting around 11 a.m. Sunday at 3891 Pin Hook Road at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ.

Metro fire officials confirm there are at least 8 people injured on the scene. Most of the injured are over 65-years-old. All have been transported to area hospitals.

Medical personnel on scene are calling it a mass casualty situation.

Roads around the church are shut down, including LaVergne Couchville Pike off Old Hickory Blvd., and Hobson Pike.

This is a developing story and CBS 42’s fellow Nexstar station WKRN News 2 in Nashville has multiple crews on the scene. Follow us on air and online for updates.