Dora man killed in a single-vehicle crash

By Published:

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT): A Dora man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports.

Around 7 A.M. 34-year-old, Richard Hester, was killed when his Ford F-250 he was driving left the roadway in a curve and struck several trees.

According to Senior Trooper Johnathan Appling, Hester, who was not using a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident happened on AL-269, five miles south of Parrish, Ala.

There is no further information as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

