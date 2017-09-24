More than 70 restaurants will ‘Stand UP for Ben’

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) – More than 70 restaurants in the Birmingham area will donate a portion of their sales Monday to “Stand UP for Ben,” an effort to raise money for a former Hoover football player who was seriously injured in a Harvard football game last week.

Ben Abercrombie suffered a neck injury in Harvard’s season opener against Rhode Island Sept. 16. He lost feeling in his arms and legs and continues to recover.

Many local restaurants are donating 10-percent of their Monday sales to Abercrombie and his family to assist in his recovery. The fundraiser will take place during breakfast, lunch and dinner. Jubilee Joe’s in Hoover kicked things off Sunday. To see a list of the other restaurants participating, you can go to the fundraiser’s Facebook page.