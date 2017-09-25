27-year-old man fatally assaulted in Tuscaloosa early Sunday morning walking along University Blvd

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Officials are investigating a homicide after a 27-year-old man was assaulted early Sunday morning while walking along University Blvd.

Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide released information on the case to media late Monday morning; they say around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to an assault call in the 2400 block of University Blvd. When they arrived, they found 27-year-old David Blake Milligan unresponsive. He was transported to DCH, but never regained consciousness and died later Sunday afternoon.

According to Capt. Gary Hood, Milligan and a friend had been to bars near the area of 4th St and 23rd Ave. After the bars closed at 2 a.m. Milligan started walking west along University and crossed Greensboro Ave. Investigators think he then walked north along the east side of the Embassy Suites where he had a “confrontation” with someone who may have driven by him while he was walking.

According to a Facebook post on Sunday that was shared upwards of 4,000 times, Milligan was a father and husband.

Investigators are asking anyone that may have seen a confrontation in this area around 2:30 am Sunday morning to please contact the Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide Unit at 205-464-8690 or Crime Stoppers at 205-752 -7867