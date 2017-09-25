3 year old dies after being left in car on Miles College campus

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Fairfield Police Chief Nick Dyer says a death investigation is underway after a child was found unresponsive inside a car on Miles College campus Monday afternoon.

Dyer told CBS 42 the 3-year-old boy was left inside the car while his grandmother was working at the college.

The boy was found around 4 p.m. and EMTs rushed him to Children’s of Alabama, where he was pronounced dead.

Dyer told CBS 42 they think the boy had been in the car since his grandmother got to work just after 8 a.m.

Fairfield Police will present the cast to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office Tuesday morning to figure out if charges will be filed.