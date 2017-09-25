Alabamians react to Trump/NFL controversy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Reaction continues to pour in after President Trump criticized NFL players who protest the national anthem. Many players responded Sunday by kneeling or locking arms and most teams took part in some kind of protest to the president’s comments.

In Alabama, the topic is polarizing. Sheldon Webster, a former Army captain, says he won’t watch the NFL because he believes kneeling is disrespectful. He agrees with Trump’s comments.

“If you don’t respect this nation, if you don’t respect the people that got us where we are,” he said, “then you don’t need to be here.”

But Birmingham’s mayor disagrees with the president.

“It’s obvious that we have a president who’s very crass in terms of his language, in terms of his efforts to divide this country,” William Bell said. “I just don’t know what to say. We could go on and on and on, and each week, each day there’s something new with the statements coming from that individual as it relates to his tweets. And it just causes more confusion.”