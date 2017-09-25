City of Birmingham puts giant Amazon boxes downtown, trying to lure them to Magic City

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Monday, the City of Birmingham tried to get Amazon’s attention with giant Amazon box replicas placed in the downtown area.

The commerce and cloud computing company is searching for a location for its second headquarters.

The giant replica boxes popped up Monday at the Pizitz Food Hall and Railroad Park. Mayor William Bell is leading the effort to compete for the project, called the “Bring A to B” campaign. He’s calling on residents to use the hashtag #BringAtoB on social media to tell Amazon why to pick the Magic City.

“For those individuals who may think that Amazon is too big and too technologically based for us to attract them, think about the late 80’s when we had an opportunity to bring Mercedes Benz to Alabama,” Bell said. “It can be done. We are willing to put the work in.”

Mayor Bell says the city plans to prepare a proposal for Amazon before the October 19th deadline.