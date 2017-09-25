County Health Dept: No concerns with Pacific Health Club after potential Legionella cluster

Members of Salina’s Pacific Health Club should not be concerned with their health after a cluster of legionella had been potentially associated with the facility, according to the New York State and Onondaga County Health Departments.

The New York State and Onondaga County Health Departments both said that live legionella had not been discovered at the club in over five weeks.

It is common to find the bacteria in warm water environments like pools and water parks.

“Exposure doesn’t mean people get sick,” Dr. Indu Gupta, the county’s health commissioner said. “That is a very clear distinction for healthy people especially. We inform people so that someone with an underlying health condition can be more aware and talk to their healthcare provider if they have any concerns or symptoms.”

Contracting legionnaire’s disease is rare with only several hundred cases reported in New York each year. Those who get the disease often have immune deficiency problems.

“We have worked with the Pacific Health Club very diligently and they have been very cooperative,” Dr. Gupta said. ”

In a statement to NewsChannel 9, Pacific Health Club’s owner said:

“We have worked very closely with the Onondaga Health Department and have found them to be fair minded and professional. They tested our hot tubs for legionella on June 29th, twice in July and twice again in August. All five times they tested negative and were given a clean bill of health. We have and will continue to comply with all applicable health and safety requirements. We are a leader in the health club industry and nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of our membership.”