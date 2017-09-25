Darrell O’Quinn talks District 5 runoffs, community organizing, and moving the city forward

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In one week, Birmingham voters will return to the polls to decide on three city council members who are facing runoffs.

Roderick Royal is in a runoff with John Hilliard in District 9. Counselor Kim Rafferty is facing Hunter Williams for the seat in District 2. Council President Johnathan Austin is running against Darrell O’Quinn for District 5.

Darrell O’Quinn says as a counselor, he wants to be a voice for the people. While talking to people in his district, the community organizer says he’s been giving out his personal cell phone number so that voters know he is accessible.

O’Quinn has worked as a neighborhood officer in the Crestwood neighborhood. He has also served as the president of the Citizen’s Advisory Board for the last three years.

While on the advisory board, the group has encouraged elected officials to support things like the minimum wage ordinance and the Child Care Safety Act.

O’Quinn described District 5 as a diverse district. It includes downtown, Avondale, Crestwood North, Woodlawn, and East Lake. He says his hope is to be a voice for all of Birmingham so that he can help push to city forward.

The Birmingham municipal election is on October 3rd. Click here to find your polling place.

The city council hopeful also joined us on Facebook Live to talk more in-depth about the upcoming election.