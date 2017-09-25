‘He was a hero,’ wife of Tuscaloosa homicide victim assaulted on University Blvd says

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The wife of 27-year-old David Milligan, who died Sunday after he was attacked walking down University Blvd, is speaking out. Emily Milligan tells CBS 42 her husband is undoubtedly “a hero.”

She says she and her two kids packed up and headed to the beach Friday to visit family, but David, a National Guardsman who Emily says was always willing to serve his country, stayed behind.

“David never goes out,” Emily said. “He is a hard working person. I had actually left to go to the beach to visit family, and he stayed back because he had to work Friday night and he didn’t want to miss work because of Luke’s birthday party–he said wanted a good check.

Emily told CBS 42 she encouraged David to go out while she and the kids were out of town.

“I said, well while we’re gone, go do something, whatever and so, they went somewhere and ate I believe, then I don’t know if they went to a bar, which, he never goes to bars, he’s not a drinker–this is the first time he’s been to a bar in, I don’t know how long.”

Emily says she thinks David and his friend got separated after they left the bar, and that his friend got in an altercation with the suspects.

“These men in this car had pulled up and started an altercation with his friend, and David just walked around the corner and they just…they just turned on him. He didn’t even see it coming,” she said. “They assaulted him, and after he was laying on the ground, not breathing, they just jumped in the car and left. They left him there.”

“His friend tried to get him back, but he couldn’t, and they called the ambulance and he was actually already dead when they got there, but they brought him back but there was too much damage,” Emily described.

