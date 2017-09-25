New law prohibits crossover voting in primary, runoff elections

Ala. (WIAT) –- A new law may affect who is eligible to vote in the GOP Senate runoff election on Tuesday.

The new law passed in June of this year prohibits voters from voting in one party’s primary election and a different party’s runoff election.

So, voters who voted Democrat in the primaries in August will not be able to vote in the GOP Senate runoff election tomorrow.

Alabama Secretary John Merrill says the Democratic Party stopped allowing crossover voting in 1983, but the law will mark the first time the rule has been in place for both parties.

In explaining how the new law works, Merrill quoted his wife.

“My wife puts it better than anybody that I have heard when she says, ‘The new crossover law prevents you from selecting your own candidate first for the positions, and then selecting the candidate you want to run against as well,’” Merrill said.

Merrill says people who did not vote in the primary election at all will be able to vote in the Senate runoff.