NFL Football Fans in Tuscaloosa Reacting to Players Protesting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT)-Dozens of NFL football players took a knee Sunday during the national anthem to protest after President Donald Trump criticized players and called on team owners to fire them for protesting.

Football fans at Buffalo Wild Wings in Tuscaloosa were talking about the feud between the President and NFL players. Tuscaloosa resident Nick Saggese said what Trump did was wrong.

“Obviously President Trump used some very harsh language against players in the NFL and I think it was wrong. He should not have called the football players an SOB. The flag is a real sacred piece of cloth, I think these NFL players are trying to bring awareness to an issue they believe in. And they have the right to do that and I think the President was very harsh on them” Saggese said.

More than 100 NFL players protested by kneeling while others raised their fists and many locked arms during the national anthem. Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was the first player to take a knee last year as a protest against police brutality.

Jack Armstrong is a Philadelphia Eagles fan. The Tuscaloosa resident doesn’t agree with what the NFL players are doing but respects them.

“I think it is good that everybody is coming together in the sports world to support this. But I do love this country and I don’t like how they are disgracing the flag. But I do like that they are taking a stand for what they believe in, and they have the right to do so”.

On game day Sunday the Pittsburgh Steeler team decided to stay in the locker room while the national anthem was sung. More than one dozen New Orleans Saints players sat during the national anthem.