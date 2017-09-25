Deputies searching for suspected runaway teen in Tuscaloosa County

By Published: Updated:

TAYLORVILLE, Ala (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for a suspected runaway teen, per Jason Powell, Deputy with Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Michelle Miller, 17, is believed to have run away from her home in Taylorville on Tuesday, September 5, 2017. Miller is described as a Black female with brown hair, brown eyes, is 5’6″ inches tall and weighs 182 Pounds.

The Sheriff’s did not have an available clothing description for Miller.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case is asked to contact Investigator Scott Haydu of Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 205-464-8633.

