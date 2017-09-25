Sister of hit and run victim: ‘You left this man to die’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car in West Birmingham Friday. His family is distraught and wants justice.

“I did hug him, I remember … and he asked for two dollars. He came in there while I was sitting there eating. And he said, ‘You got two dollars?’ and I gave him two dollars and I said, ‘Tracy, give me a hug.’ And that was just a week ago,” said Latoya Hudson.

Her older brother, Tracy, was hit by a car along Mayfield Avenue near 13th Place Southwest Friday night.

She said he had left his mom’s house to walk to the store but never returned.

“My mother called Birmingham West Precinct Saturday about 2 o’clock to do a missing person’s report on him,” said Hudson.

That’s when they found out what happened.

“She gave him the name … He was like, ‘Tracy Hudson? He’s in ICU at UAB hospital.’ And my momma just broke down,” she said.

Latoya said Tracy had broken ribs, damaged lungs, and a brain injury from which he may never fully recover, if he survives at all.

“They just took my brother away all the way around, whether he dies or lives,” said Hudson.

Several people who live along Mayfield Avenue said they saw Hudson after he had been hit. The road is busy and residents said they see a lot of wrecks in the area.

“These people come up and down through here at 60 and 70 miles an hour. You don’t have a chance to pull out on none of these streets,” said Carl Morris.

Hudson said she understands if it was an accident, but leaving the scene was inexcusable.

“I just hope whoever did it will feel some type of guilt and do the right thing and come forward … You left this man to die and he’s barely hanging on,” said Hudson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Birmingham Police Department or call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.