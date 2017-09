SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Sylacauga man accused of severely beating a teenager is headed to prison.

Monday, a judge sentenced 21-year-old Quartez Walker to six years behind bars.

Walker was convicted last month of assaulting Brian Ogle. The attack happened last year.

Walker was also fined $500 dollars and ordered to pay $50 to the crime victims’ compensation fund. He is appealing the ruling.