Travel-related Zika case confirmed in Oswego County

The New York State Department of Health says an Oswego County resident has contracted the Zika virus.

The health department says the resident traveled to the Caribbean, where the Zika virus is common.

Zika is primarily transmitted through the bites of infected mosquitos and may cause serious health problems to infected people.

Upstate New York, including Oswego County, does not have the species of mosquitoes that transmit Zika virus.

To date, there have been no locally acquired Zika cases anywhere in New York State.

For more information on Zika virus, or testing for Zika virus, contact the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3547 or click here.