Where to watch Vice President Mike Pence speak live in Birmingham at Luther Strange rally

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Strange for Senate Campaign will have a GOTV Rally with Vice President Mike Pence in Birmingham on Monday, Sept. 25th.

Vice President Pence will address Luther Strange supporters at HealthSouth Aviation Hangar.

The doors open for the event at 4:00pm. The event begins at 7:00pm.

You can watch Pence speak live several different ways:

On the brand new CBS 42 app (tap here on your mobile phone to download)

On Facebook Live at CBS42

On wiat.com (or in this post, if you are on a desktop browser)