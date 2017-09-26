Alabama lawmaker pleads guilty to mail fraud

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama lawmaker has pleaded guilty to using campaign funds for personal expenses.

Federal prosecutors announced Tuesday that state Rep. Micky Hammon of Decatur has pleaded guilty to a felony mail fraud charge. U.S. Attorney Louis Franklin said Hammon would take money from campaign committee’s bank account by writing a check to himself. He would then use the campaign money for personal expenses.

Because the charge is a felony, Hammon is automatically removed from his legislative office.

Hammon has served in the Alabama Legislature since 2003. Until this year, he served as majority leader for Republicans in the House of Representatives.

The Republican lawmaker is perhaps best known as the author of a stringent 2011 immigration law. Much of the law was later overturned by the federal courts.