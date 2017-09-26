Alabama lawmaker pleads guilty to mail fraud

By Published: Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama lawmaker has pleaded guilty to using campaign funds for personal expenses.

Federal prosecutors announced Tuesday that state Rep. Micky Hammon of Decatur has pleaded guilty to a felony mail fraud charge. U.S. Attorney Louis Franklin said Hammon would take money from campaign committee’s bank account by writing a check to himself. He would then use the campaign money for personal expenses.

Because the charge is a felony, Hammon is automatically removed from his legislative office.

Hammon has served in the Alabama Legislature since 2003. Until this year, he served as majority leader for Republicans in the House of Representatives.

The Republican lawmaker is perhaps best known as the author of a stringent 2011 immigration law. Much of the law was later overturned by the federal courts.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s