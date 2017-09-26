Auburn assistant basketball coach Chuck Person charged with corruption

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — Auburn assistant basketball coach Chuck Person is one of four college basketball coaches being charged with involvement in a corruption scheme.

According to court documents, the FBI has been investigating the case since 2015. The FBI says they have found numerous instances of bribes paid by athlete advisers to assistant basketball coaches to exert influence over student-athletes.

Person, who has been with Auburn since 2014, is facing six charges, including bribery. The FBI alleges that Person agreed to a $50,000 deal to steer college players to a particular NBA agent.

