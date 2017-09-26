Black mold found in the walls of Alabaster Parks and Rec building

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — Black mold was discovered inside the Alabaster Parks and Recreation Building during a routine maintenance check.

Parks and Rec Director Tim Hamm says mold was found in the back walls of the building and underneath the building. He says a professional service has checked out the problem and they have received an estimate.

The mold has not been removed from the building, but It has been sealed up for now. Hamm tells CBS42 he was told can they could continue to work in the building. He says he does not have any health concerns.

The building remains open to the public and employees.

“I am not concerned. My staff has not given me any concerns,” Hamm said. “We want to provide what we do to the public. As far as we know, we are in no more danger than normal as we sit here now.”

Hamm tells CBS42 they do plan to move into a modular unit next week at Veterans Park.

“The city is acting fast on it. We are going to get moved to calm everyone nerves who may be worried about it,” said Hamm.