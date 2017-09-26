Central Alabama Forecast

There will be heavy rain and wind that increases throughout the night and into Sunday morning. Winds will continue to increase across the area and we’ll start to see scattered showers passing through quickly. The center of Nate will pass through or just west of the Birmingham area from 10 am until 2 pm Sunday.

Nate is going to be a storm that brings us a decent amount of rain, but the new forecast model data is encouraging. The models show a Sunday landfall near Gulf Shores/Mobile and then it quickly moves to the north and cuts across the state near Livingston and tracks to Jasper before leaving the state later on Sunday. You can expect a steady wind of 30 to 40 MPH near the center of the storm, but there will be gusts that are as high as 50 MPH in East Alabama. Rainfall totals will not be a concern with this storm because of the speed it’s moving through the state.

💨Updated Wind Graphics for #Nate (only minor changes): Don't focus on the numbers, pay attention to POTENTIAL IMPACTS!! #alwx pic.twitter.com/sqkbtMEFJF — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) October 7, 2017

Expect some trees and power lines to go down. Especially in central and east Alabama. There will be a chance of power going out east of I-65. Go ahead and have your power companies number in your phone so you can call if you lose power.

LIVE STORM TRACK 42 RADAR OF NATE:

No break from the rain as the trough that is steering Nate will be settling into Alabama. So rain will linger into Monday and into Tuesday. There is no break from the warm temps either. The best chance for any cooling would be later into the week next week if even then.

Hurricane Center Forecast Track

