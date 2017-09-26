Doug Jones ‘ready to roll’ against Moore

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Doug Jones finally has a chance to step to the forefront in the race for U.S. Senate, and he’s ready to face Roy Moore.

Moore won a runoff for the Republican nomination over Luther Strange Tuesday night. Jones watched closely from his campaign headquarters.

“We’re ready to roll, we’re rip-roaring. It’s time,” Jones said. “We’ve been building, we’ve been working. We’ve seen so much energy come our way over the last couple of weeks, and I think now it’s going to be even more. So we’re ready to go, we’re ready to hit the ground running.”

Jones, the Democratic nominee, has waited while the Republicans voted for their nominee. Now he’s ready to talk about the issues he believes are important. And he thinks his views will resonate with Alabamians.

“It’s a message that’s important to them,” he said. “I’ve got a family. I’ve raised kids. I’ve gone through ups and downs with jobs like everybody else has. I’ve had those kitchen table talks with my spouse. Those are the kind of issues that people really care about.”