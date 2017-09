BOAZ, Ala. (WIAT) — The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide, Sheriff Todd Entrekin told CBS 42.

42-year-old Kevin Charles Jones died after he was shot Monday night around 6:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Sunset Trail in Boaz. he passed away a few hours later at a Birmingham hospital.

Entrekin says they have a person of interest in custody.