FOLEY, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing senior.

Kenneth David Barnes is a 68-year-old white male suffering from dementia. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans. He was last seen at his home around 10 p.m. on Monday, September 25th.

Barnes has a bruise above his right eye from a recent fall. He also uses a walker.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Foley Police Department at (251) 943-4431.