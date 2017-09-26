Investigators detail events leading up to 5-year-old’s death in Mobile

Related Coverage Mobile daycare worker facing manslaughter charge in death of 5 year old Kamden Johnson

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Valarie Patterson, accused of abuse of a corpse and manslaughter, was in court Monday for a preliminary hearing.

Court records show she dumped 5-year-old Kamden Johnson’s body on the side of Demetropolis Road August 21st.

A homicide investigator with the Mobile Police Department testified that five other students were on the Community Nursery and Preschool daycare van that day and they told investigators Kamden had fallen asleep and did not exit the van when they were dropped off at Collier Elementary.

Defense Attorney Christina Hernandez says they have information to the contrary and that Kamden may not have been on the same daycare van as the others.

The investigator also testified that Patterson checked into a room at the Fairfield Inn where she stayed for several hours. Hernandez says Patterson was having A/C issues at her home. The investigator then said Patterson was seen on surveillance video at the Murphy gas station near where Kamden’s body was later found.

According to the investigator, Patterson was tearful and emotional during questioning and said she wanted to apologize to the family.

Hernandez says there is no video evidence of Kamden getting on the daycare van driven by Patterson and says there are a lot of holes in the story.

The case will now go to a grand jury. Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Wright says they hope to have the autopsy results at that time.