Missing Shelby County man may be headed to Louisiana

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing person.

“Please help us return a loved one to his family. Seventy-three year old Jimmy Joiner left his North Shelby County residence today around noon, possibly headed to Louisiana,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. “Mr. Joiner suffers from several medical conditions and is driving a gray 2011 GMC Sierra with Louisiana tag X840721. Please call 911 immediately if you see Mr. Joiner or his vehicle. Mr. Joiner is approximately six feet tall and weighs 285 lbs. He was wearing black shoes, brown pants, and a neutral colored button-up shirt.”